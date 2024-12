Teen Missing In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A missing teen is being sought in Lancaster. Police say 14-year-old Sergio Cruz was last seen December 14 around 8 p.m., wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black vest. He has brown hair and brown eyes and stands approximately five feet four. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster City Police Crimewatch page.