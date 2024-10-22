Teen Killed In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A homicide investigation is underway in Harrisburg. On October 21 around 8 p.m., patrol units heard gunshots in the area of S. 14th and Hunter Streets. They were subsequently dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Hunter Street where they found a 16-year-old male gunshot victim. . The victim did not survive his injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to this incident.