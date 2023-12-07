Teen Dies In York Stabbing

YORK – A stabbing in York has claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Yesterday around 12:14 p.m., police were notified that a teen arrived at York Hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing and later died. During an investigation, police discovered that a fight broke out in Penn Park where the victim was stabbed. In addition to the deceased victim, three other victims were located. A 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female were also injured during the fight. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or at yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can be anonymous.