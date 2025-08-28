Teen Charged in Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – A Lancaster teen has been charged in connection with a shooting. On July 7 around 7:56 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired in the 500 block of East Strawberry Street in Lancaster. When officers arrived, they spoke with two individuals who reported they were targeted while inside their vehicle. Following an investigation, detectives identified 16-year-old Edwin Ortiz, who faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other charges.