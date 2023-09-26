Teddy Bear Drive For Traumatized Children

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is holding a Teddy Bear Drive from now until October 7. All Teddy Bears collected will benefit local police departments who work with children experiencing trauma. All Teddy Bear donations must be new with tags and can be dropped off at the Lancaster County Courthouse at 50 N. Duke Street, the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen Street, and Lancaster City Police station at 39 W. Chestnut Street. Bins will be placed inside the doors at each location.