Teaching Communism To PA School Children

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to ensure PA students receive instruction on the historical, economic, and social dangers of communism. Despite a century of evidence from the Soviet Union to China, Cuba, and North Korea, too many young people lack basic understanding of the repression, economic failure, and widespread human-rights abuses associated with communist regimes. Senate Bill 1116 would direct PA public schools to include age-appropriate lessons on the history of communism and its impact worldwide, contrasting communist systems with American democratic principles and the protection of individual rights. It would also provide schools with resources, including historical accounts, survivor testimony, and scholarly analysis to ensure accuracy and offer professional development to help educators teach the content effectively, encourage critical thinking, and facilitate open, civil classroom discussion. The bill is before the PA Senate Education Committee.