Tax Relief For PA Living Organ Donors

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Finance Committee has approved Senate Bill 124 which will provide targeted tax relief for Pennsylvanians who choose to become living organ donors. The bill would allow a living organ donor to deduct up to $10,000 in unreimbursed expenses related to organ donation, including travel, lodging, lost wages, and medical expenses. The deduction may only be claimed once in a lifetime, and cannot reduce taxable income below zero. An amendment was also adopted to allow the deduction to be claimed either in the tax year when the transplant occurs or in the tax year when eligible expenses are incurred. The amendment also adjusts the effective date so the deduction applies to tax years beginning after December 31, 2025. The measure now heads to the full PA Senate.