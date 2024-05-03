Tax Deduction Proposed For Living Organ Donors

HARRISBURG – The PA House Finance Committee approved legislation that would allow living organ donors to claim an income tax deduction for unreimbursed expenses associated with their donation. House Bill 2179 would allow someone who is a living organ donor or whose dependent is a living organ donor to claim a state personal income tax deduction equal to the amount of unreimbursed expenses, up to $12,000, during the year in which the organ transplantation occurs. Eligible unreimbursed expenses would include travel expenses, lodging expenses, lost wages if an employer does not provide paid sick leave to organ donors, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. The deduction would be available to those who donate all or part of any of the following: liver, pancreas, kidney, lung, intestine or bone marrow. It could only be claimed once during a taxpayer’s lifetime. The bill moves to the full state House.