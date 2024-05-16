Tax Credits Sought For National Guard/Military For Fitness Items

HARRISBURG – Two state lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of legislation providing tax credits to members of the PA National Guard and service members for the cost of physical fitness items. Similar to the Educator Expense Deduction established by the IRS, the proposal would allow current members of the National Guard, Reserve, and all active-duty military to deduct up to $600 of qualified gym and physical fitness expenses per calendar year on PA state tax returns. Qualified expenses include memberships to physical fitness facilities, online physical fitness subscription services, and the purchase of home physical fitness equipment. It would also allow physical fitness facilities in PA to receive tax credits for offering free gym memberships to eligible PA National Guard, Reserve, and active-duty military. Montgomery County Reps. Nancy Guenst and Joe Webster say their measure will incentivize our military to maintain their health and aid in preparedness.