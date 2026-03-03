Tax Credits Proposed For Volunteer Fire/Emergency Services Personnel

HARRISBURG – To help struggling firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, Luzerne County Rep. Brenda Pugh has introduced bipartisan legislation that would provide a financial incentive in the form of a tax credit to encourage individuals to join their local fire and EMS services. Pugh said there’s a severe shortage of paid and volunteer firefighters as well as a severe shortage of EMS personnel. She believes a tax credit would help entice individuals into these fields and retain the people already performing these critical duties. House Bill 2235 would give a $6,000 tax credit per year over five years to fire and EMS personnel that currently serve in the state of PA and those that move to our state to take up these positions. The bill has been assigned to the PA House Finance Committee.