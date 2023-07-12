Tax Credit Proposed For Firefighters/EMS

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Joe Hogan has introduced legislation that would create a tax credit for firefighters and EMS personnel in order to help recruit and retain their services in PA. Hogan said the pandemic had a disastrous impact on recruitment, as communities that rely on volunteers to fill these needs experienced an unprecedented drop in recruitment. House Bill 1557 would give a $2,500 tax credit per year over three years to fire and EMS personnel who currently serve in PA and those who move to the state to take up these important positions. House Bill 1557 is now before the PA House Finance Committee.