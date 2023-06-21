Tax Credit For New PA Police Officers/Teachers/Nurses Advances

HARRISBURG – A proposed tax credit to recruit new teachers, nurses, and police officers has passed the PA House with bipartisan support. House Bill 1249 would provide a $2,500 annual tax credit for three years for PA residents after they become certified or after they move to PA with a state-recognized credential. It’s a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal to attract more people into PA’s ranks of police officers, nurses, and teachers amid nationwide shortages. The bill now goes to the state Senate.