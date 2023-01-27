Tax Break Proposal For Maryland Military Retirees

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wants to expand state tax relief for military retirees. The “Keep Our Heroes Home Act” calls for expanding the military tax exemption to $25,000 of income in tax year 2023 and $40,000 in tax year 2024. Now, the state allows any individual receiving military retirement, including surviving spouses, to deduct the first $5,000 from their taxable income if they are under 55 and $15,000 if they are 55 or older. The governor’s proposal expands the amount and eliminates the age distinction.