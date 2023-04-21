Task Force Takes Testimony On Expanding Clean Natural Gas To Pennsylvania Ports

HARRISBURG—Pennsylvania’s bipartisan Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) Task Force, chaired by Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia), met yesterday for the first time to gather information on the best and safest way to increase the export of LNG. “The state’s rich deposits of natural gas supported nearly 500,000 total jobs across our economy in 2019, generating $78.4 billion toward the state’s gross domestic product, including $40.5 billion added to total labor income,” White said. “It is critical that we keep this economic engine charging ahead as a benefit for our workforce, and for an environment that needs clean energy. Our challenge is to find a way to get the state’s natural gas to the ships in our port.” Because there is an increasing demand from countries without natural gas reserves, the task force focused on how to safely export LNG from Pennsylvania’s ports.