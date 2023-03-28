Task Force On Women Veterans’ Health Care Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at providing care for the unique health needs of women veterans has been introduced. Senate Resolution 46 would establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in PA. The task force would study health issues facing women veterans and make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly for implementation. The panel would be composed of individuals with relevant specialties, including the chair of the State Veterans’ Commission and health care providers. The bipartisan measure would also pave the way for the state to potentially receive additional federal funding to address women veterans’ health care issues. There are nearly 60,000 women veterans in PA and by 2045 it is estimated that women will make up approximately 18% of Commonwealth veterans. The resolution has been referred to the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.