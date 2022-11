Target Employee Nabbed In Theft From Store

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County have charged an employee of Target at 960 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township after she was caught stealing items. Officers met with security personnel and after reviewing their evidence took 20-year-old Dezarae Velasquez of Lititz into custody for retail theft. Target security caught their employee stealing more than $1800 in electronics from the store. Velasquez was transported for processing then taken before a district judge for arraignment.