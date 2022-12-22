Talks Fail To Settle PA House Control Fight

HARRISBURG – Closed-door negotiations have not resolved a dispute between Republican and Democrat leaders in the PA House about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Lawyers for the House Republican and Democrat leaders did not reach a deal Wednesday after spending the day in talks involving a mediator brought in by a state judge. Democrats want all three vacant seats in the Pittsburgh area filled by holding special elections on Feb. 7. Democrats claim they have House majority, but one member died before he was re-elected and two others have resigned because they were also elected to Congress and as lieutenant governor. Republicans say have 101 members to the Democrats 99 and that does not constitute a majority.