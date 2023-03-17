“Taking The Rainbow Back” Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Messianic Rabbi Kirt Schneider who has launched an effort to reclaim the rainbow from LGBTQ activists. The rainbow, God’s promise of forgiveness and redemption from the book of Genesis, has become a defiant symbol of sin in today’s culture among LGBTQ groups. Rabbi Schneider calls for a movement within the body of Jesus Christ to stand up and oppose unrighteousness as related to the LGBTQ agenda and the hijacking of the rainbow. He held a special YouTube presentation this week. Rabbi Schneider is the host of the TV program “Discovering The Jewish Jesus” and the author of numerous books. He is a frequent guest on The 700 Club, Eric Metaxas, and “Mornings With Maria” on the Fox Business Network. For more information, go to takingtherainbowback.org. Hear more from Rabbi Kirt Schneider on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now clicking on the banner below.

