Take Precautions With Fireworks

HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect both their loved ones and property. He says fireworks are not toys and people need to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks, and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities. McGarvey gave the following suggestions: Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees; keep water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire; never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited; and after fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires. He added remain a safe distance from the ignition location; never use fireworks after consuming alcohol or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly; and be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby. Fireworks start over 19,500 fires per year and cause an average of $105 million in direct property damage.