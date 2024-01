Take It Easy On This Snowy Friday

LANCASTER – The snow continues to fall around the region. When it’s all said and done, 3-6 inches of total snowfall is expected. Road crews are out doing their best to keep highways open. Speed limits have been reduced around the area. If you do not have to travel, stay put. If you have to drive, slow down, allow plenty of room between other vehicles, and give yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destination.