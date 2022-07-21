Take It Easy In The Heat

HARRISBURG – With high heat and humidity in our region, the PA Departments of Aging and Health are urging all Pennsylvanians, especially older adults, to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses. Seniors may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medication can affect how a person’s body reacts to heat. PA Secretary of Aging Robert Torres says some seniors may not have access to fans, air conditioners or other support options to get through a period of extreme heat, so it’s important that all of us check on older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and are managing well. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is the most serious. Warning signs include extreme body temperature, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, and confusion. If you or loved ones develop heat stroke symptoms, get medical assistance right away. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.