Take Care In The Heat Wave

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our region from noon today through Friday at 8 p.m. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur as maximum heat indices could exceed 105 degrees Friday afternoon. A heat advisory may also be needed for Saturday afternoon. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun if possible, and stay in an air-conditioned areas. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or early evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.