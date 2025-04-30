Suspicious Vehicle Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are trying to identify a suspicious vehicle. East Earl Township Police are attempting to identify the driver of a 2004-2009 Dodge Durango. At around 10 a.m. yesterday, the vehicle followed a female as she was walking on Turkey Farm Road. The vehicle stopped and then fled when the female took out her cell phone. The driver is described as a short, thin, white male in his 40s, with a dark brown “slight” beard. Pictures of the suspect vehicle have been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302 or you can anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” on their Crimewatch page.