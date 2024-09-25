Suspicious Vehicle Found At Armstrong Plant

MARIETTA – Lancaster County authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle discovered at Armstrong World Industries in Marietta. Yesterday around 5:45 p.m., officers received a report of an unoccupied box truck parked at the entrance gate with its engine running. The area was immediately cleared as officers deemed the truck to be suspicious. The PA State Police bomb squad and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s K9 unit were called in to inspect the vehicle. After a thorough inspection, no suspicious items were found inside the truck, and the area was later cleared shortly after 9:30 p.m. Further investigation revealed that the box truck was supposed to be delivered to Hess Auctions, but the driver had mistakenly gone to the wrong gate.

