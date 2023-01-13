Suspicious Person Sought In Lancaster County Incidents

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities are investigating numerous suspicious person and indecent exposure incidents. On January 11 around 5:13 p.m., State Police responded to the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle. At 8:14 a.m. that day, a vehicle approached two girls at a bus stop and asked sexually explicit questions. The vehicle, described as a royal blue, four door sedan, fled north on Narvon Road, turning right onto Red Hill Road. The suspect was described as a non-Hispanic male, about 40-years-old, thin build, with brown hair, gray mustache, and crooked teeth. Further investigation found several other girls in the area had a similar encounter. Other incidents occurred in Elizabeth, Brecknock, Caernarvon, and Salisbury Townships and Terre Hill Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster 717-299-7650.