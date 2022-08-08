Suspicious Deaths In York

YORK – Two deaths in York are under investigation. On Sunday, August 7 around 6:56 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Locust Street for a report of several unconscious people. Upon arrival, they found five people in need of medical attention. A 48-year-old man was found deceased on scene and a 37-year-old woman died at York Hospital. Three others at York Hospital are being treated. The deaths are being viewed as suspicious in nature and detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tipsters may remain anonymous.