Suspicious Death Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Friday May 17th, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1600 block of Ethel Street for a report of a deceased person. Upon arriving the officers discovered a deceased adult male along the roadway. An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at this time. The circumstances surrounding the male’s death are still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.