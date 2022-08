Suspicious Death In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Harrisburg. On Friday August 4th around 11:45 p.m., Harrisburg Police were dispatched to 100 Evergreen Street for a report of a deceased male. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male that was dead inside of the residence. An investigation into the cause of the death was initiated and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.