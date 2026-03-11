Suspicious Activity Incident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police responded this morning to a call of suspicious activity in Lancaster County. Around 5;12 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call from a resident in the 1600 block of Morningside Drive in West Lampeter Township about a suspicious person on the property. The caller reported hearing a noise at the back door and seeing lights through the windows. Officers responded and checked the property as well as the surrounding area. Police found no evidence of anyone being on the property and were unable to locate anyone in the immediate area. Several officers from West Lampeter Township Police responded and were assisted by East Lampeter Township Police. Officers utilized a drone as well as thermal imaging and were unable to locate anyone.