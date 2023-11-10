Suspects Sought In Multiple Kohl’s Thefts

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities are seeking information from the public in order to help identify two individuals involved in multiple high value retail thefts at numerous Kohl’s stores over the last 30 days. Photos of the two can be seen below. The thefts have occurred at seven different Kohl’s locations in a 150-mile radius and have totaled over $36,000. Anyone with information on the identities of the two is asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police Officer Matt Haflett at 717-697-0607, ext. 2014.