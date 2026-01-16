Suspects Sought In Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster Township are asking the public’s assistance in identifying several juveniles believed responsible for multiple stolen vehicles, numerous vehicle break-ins, and a shots-fired incident. The juveniles were captured on numerous security cameras, carrying handguns as they approach homes and vehicles. Police say do not attempt to engage them. The juveniles may be identified by their shoes, clothing, and backpacks. Notably, the male wearing the gray and black hoodie was carrying a black and white backpack on January 3rd. They are believed to be 13-15 years of age. If you recognize the juveniles, contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873, extension 207.