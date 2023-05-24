Suspects Sought In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people involved in a May 18th shooting at New Dorwart and W. Vine Streets around 3:55 p.m. 20-year-old Jaevon Lopez of Lancaster is facing aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and other charges. 18-year-old Angelise Cotto of Lancaster is charged with a count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. Persons can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.