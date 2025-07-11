Suspects Sought In Fire Department Theft

CHRISTIANA – Authorities are investigating the theft of over $50,000 in rescue tools from Lancaster County’s Christiana Fire Department. The incident happened Thursday, June 12, 2025 around 3:23 a.m. Two individuals in separate vehicles were used in the crime and were last seen headed south on Route 41at the intersection of Route 10 in Cochranville heading towards the Kennett Square/Avondale area. Surveillance photos were released and can be seen below. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Christiana Borough Police Chief Brian Smyth at 610-593-5199.