Suspects In Lancaster Stabbing Sought

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault. On July 13 around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to 308 S. Queen Street at Dominion Pizza for a reported fight involving a person with a knife. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside the restaurant suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. During the course of the investigation, video evidence was secured and analyzed by investigators. Two suspects involved in the assault were identified and charged with aggravated assault. Police are searching for Joe Diaz Sr., who is homeless, but living in Lancaster and Jennifer Rivera, also from Lancaster. If you know their whereabouts, call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.