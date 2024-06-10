Suspect Sought In York County Incident

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for a wanted suspect. On Saturday, June 8 around 10:30 a.m. Newberry Township Police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Old Trail Road in Etters for a report of trespassing. Police learned that 40-year-old Nicholas Buchanan, who is wanted for unrelated charges, was inside the residence. While officers were attempting to locate him, due to an outstanding warrant, Buchanan indicated he had a gun and barricaded himself in a room. While officers were trying to contain Buchanan, he is suspected of escaping and fleeing from the officers. Police say it was an isolated incident and at no time was there any threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 911.