Suspect Sought In Two Lebanon Senior Facility Burglaries

LEBANON – Two burglaries at Senior Living facilities in Lebanon are under investigation. Lebanon City Police took a burglary report at Kreider Commons at 631 N. 8th Street. It’s believed on September 4, a man gained access, entered multiple locked laundry rooms, and broke into coin operated washing and drying machines removing the money contained in those machines. The man then exited the building with other property he did not have when he entered the building. On September 4, officers also took report of a burglary at Maple Terrace at 725 Maple Street. An unknown subject gained access and broke into two washing machines and removed the money from the machines. The incidents are believed to be related. Police released a picture of the male suspect which can be seen below. If you recognize him, you are asked to contact Lebanon Police Sgt. Keith Uhrich at 717-272-6611.