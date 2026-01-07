Suspect Sought In Road Rage Incident

GETTYSBURG – State Police in Gettysburg are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a road rage and terroristic threats incident that occurred in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County. A male suspect followed the victim northbound on Centennial Road from Hanover Road near Food Lion in Hanover. The suspect was operating a silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup. Pictures of the suspect and their truck have been released by authorities and can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 or PSP Tips toll free at 1-800-472-8477. All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.