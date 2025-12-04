Suspect Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are seeking assistance from the public to locate 24-year-old Noel Robles, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, firearms violations, and other charges. The warrant was issued as a result of an incident on January 10, 2025 in the 1100 block of Millersville Pike. Robles is accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm during a drug transaction where an altercation erupted. Robles and other individuals then fired multiple gunshots. A female victim was shot and severely wounded during the gunfire. A warrant for Robles’ arrest was issued on March 10. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robles is asked to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information leading to the arrest and/ or conviction of Robles could result in a reward through Crime Stoppers.