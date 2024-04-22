Suspect Sought In Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man involved in a shooting. Police responded this past Saturday around 10:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Madge Drive in East Hempfield Township for a reported weapons offense. Upon arriving, officers discovered evidence of a shooting that had occurred. Police remained on scene to investigate the matter and determined that it was an isolated incident. At this time, there is no believed danger to the public. 43-year-old Damon Daniel has been named as a person of interest. He is described as a black male, six feet two, 220 lbs, with black hair. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103. The investigation is ongoing.