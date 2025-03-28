Suspect Sought In Lancaster County Restaurant Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a Lancaster County restaurant. A suspect forcibly entered the Bridgeport Family Restaurant on February 18, 2025 and removed property. Images of the suspect and vehicle they were operating have been released and can be seen at wdac.com under this news story. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspect or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676. Tipsters can remain anonymous.