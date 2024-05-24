Suspect Sought In Lancaster County Incident

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster man is being sought for burglary, criminal mischief, and stalking after incidents in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in Manheim Township. The victim said 31-year-old Jonathan Frederick had entered the residence on two separate occasions without authorized permission from the victim. Police say he likely entered through an unlocked window. The victim arrived home and found Frederick asleep on the sofa and numerous items in the home destroyed and damaged. Frederick intentionally cut cords of electronics, making devices inoperable. He poured liquids on a gaming console, living room sofa, and bedroom mattress. Other areas of the home had liquid found on the floor, refrigerator, and cabinets. The total damage cost is about $6,450. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained. Frederick remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.