Suspect Sought In Lancaster County Homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On February 5 around 4:12 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road in Penn Township for the report of a woman who appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest. When police arrived, they located 49-year-old Jami Harrison deceased. Due to observations at the scene, police considered the death suspicious and began an investigation. An autopsy confirmed that the manner of death was homicide by strangulation. Police are searching for her husband, 48-year-old Matthew Harrison. He is described as a light skinned black male, five foot seven, 170 lbs., with hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a black, 2017 K1500, 4-door, Chevy Silverado pick-up truck bearing PA registration: ZND-7298. Harrison is believed to have ties to areas of Lancaster and York County. Harrison is considered to be dangerous and wanted for questioning. Anyone who sees Harrison or his vehicle should call 911 immediately or Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.