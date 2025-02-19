Suspect Sought In Lancaster Assault

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect accused of committing an indecent assault on a woman walking in the 100 block of N. Christian Street around midnight on Saturday, February 15. Prior to the assault, he was seen walking near Queen Street Bistro, the Holiday Inn, and the 100 block of N. Queen Street. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect which can be seen below. Anyone with information should contact Lancaster Police Officer Caitlyn Stallings at 717-735-3300 or leave a tip via their Crimewatch page.