Suspect Sought In Hersheypark Incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 63-year-old Huley Williams who was last known to reside in Brooklyn, NY. Williams has been charged in connection with an incident in the parking lot of Hersheypark where Williams, while entering an unlocked vehicle and taking a credit card from inside, got into an altercation with a person associated with the vehicle. He is facing numerous charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202. Tipsters can remain anonymous.