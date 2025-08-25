Suspect Sought In Hershey Stabbing

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion and stabbing. In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 24, police say 28-year-old Edward McDowell of York entered a residence in the 600 block of Old West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey. Two people, a male and female, were asleep in the residence. McDowell entered the bedroom and a 29-year-old female, who had been asleep, was awakened when she heard the 43-year-old male, yelling. McDowell had allegedly stabbed the male victim with a knife. The female victim attempted to jump between McDowell and the male victim and in the process was stabbed in the hand when she attempted to grab the knife. When the female victim had intervened, McDowell said he was going to kill the male victim. McDowell then fled the residence and left the scene before the arrival of officers. A warrant for McDowell’s arrest has been issued. Anyone with information about the incident and/or information on McDowell’s whereabouts can contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or submit a tip through their Crimewatch page.