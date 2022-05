Suspect Sought In Fatal York Stabbing

YORK – York City Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal May 18 stabbing of a woman. Officers responded to the 1st block of State Street and discovered 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache deceased. The investigation is being treated as a homicide. Authorities are searching for Terence Brabham for questioning. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Callers may remain anonymous.