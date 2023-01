Suspect Sought In Fatal York Shooting

YORK – York City Police are seeking information into the whereabouts of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is wanted for criminal homicide in the December 31st shooting death of an 18-year-old female that took place in the 300 block of W. Jackson Street. Anyone with information on where Holmes may be is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be made anonymously.