Suspect Sought In Columbia Robbery

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday, June 6 around 10:08 p.m., two suspects entered and attempted to rob a store in the 200 block of Locust Street in Columbia. Both subjects were wearing black masks and black “hoodies”. Suspect #1 was a light-skinned male, possibly a juvenile, who was wearing gray capri-style pants, a black hoodie with a female figure on the front, no shoes, and a black face mask. Suspect #2 is a medium-skinned male wearing black sweatpants with a ride stripe down each side, a black hoodie, and a black face mask. Police released a photo of one of the suspects which can be seen at below. If you recognize him or have information about the robbery, contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip on their CrimeWatch page.