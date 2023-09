Suspect Sought In Burglaries At Lebanon Senior Living Facilities

LEBANON – Police are searching for a suspect, 44-year-old Denny Zug, accused of burglaries at two senior living facilities in Lebanon. The burglaries happened at Kreider Commons at 631 N 8th Street and Willows Senior Apartments at 609 N 12th Street. Zug is also a person of interest in two other similar burglaries at Maple Terrace located at 725 Maple Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.