Eliminating The Death Penalty In PA

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond has introduced legislation which would eliminate the death penalty in PA. In his co-sponsorship memo, Diamond says his legislation reflects a commitment to the sanctity of human life and the pursuit of a justice system rooted in fairness, accountability, and compassion. He added as legislators, we must uphold the principle that all human life has inherent value and dignity, regardless of the circumstances. Abolishing the death penalty aligns with pro-life values by affirming that the state should not take life as punishment, even in response to the gravest of crimes. House Bill 888 has received bipartisan support. Twenty-three states and Washington, D.C. have already abolished the death penalty.